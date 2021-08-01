STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Sweet-talking teen steals from shops in broad daylight

Cheranalloor Police Inspector K G Vipin Kumar said Shanik possesses a special ability to convince others with words.

Published: 01st August 2021 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Shanik Shaji

Shanik Shaji

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: He comes well-dressed in broad daylight and deceives staff after introducing himself as an acquaintance of the owner, wishing to buy gold ornaments.Sometimes, owners themselves fall for his sweet talk. The police say he is a unique robber who never takes the risk of committing break-ins at night and instead focuses on jewellery shops and shops located in the suburbs. 

Nineteen-year-old Shanik Shaji, who focused on small amounts, landed in the police net after he made off with a gold bangle from a jewellery shop after misleading the owner. The incident took place on June 4 when the accused arrived at the shop saying that he was a regular customer and the son of an acquaintance named Suresh. He bought a bangle and said that his father would pay the bill. The owner realised he had been deceived only when he met the real ‘Suresh’. Whenever he called the mobile number Shanik gave, as that of Suresh, the owner kept receiving a reply that the money would be paid soon.

Explaining his modus operandi, the police said he spots a shop and digs up the background of the owner before approaching as an acquaintance or son of the owner’s friend. Through his behaviour, he wins the trust of the shop owner and decamps with gold and money.Cheranalloor Police Inspector K G Vipin Kumar said Shanik possesses a special ability to convince others with words.

“He had stolen money and jewellery from various institutions and jewellery shops. He took advantage of the fact that the victims who had fallen prey to him didn’t lodge complaints as he was stealing relatively small amounts, as was the case in several occasions,” Vipin said. Interestingly, the jobless youngster was staying in a flat along with his father in the Udayamperoor area.“He paid a monthly rent of `13,000. Though his father was earlier booked in a few cases, he was not involved in the fraud operated by Shanik,” said an officer. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp