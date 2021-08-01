Sweet-talking teen steals from shops in broad daylight

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: He comes well-dressed in broad daylight and deceives staff after introducing himself as an acquaintance of the owner, wishing to buy gold ornaments.Sometimes, owners themselves fall for his sweet talk. The police say he is a unique robber who never takes the risk of committing break-ins at night and instead focuses on jewellery shops and shops located in the suburbs.

Nineteen-year-old Shanik Shaji, who focused on small amounts, landed in the police net after he made off with a gold bangle from a jewellery shop after misleading the owner. The incident took place on June 4 when the accused arrived at the shop saying that he was a regular customer and the son of an acquaintance named Suresh. He bought a bangle and said that his father would pay the bill. The owner realised he had been deceived only when he met the real ‘Suresh’. Whenever he called the mobile number Shanik gave, as that of Suresh, the owner kept receiving a reply that the money would be paid soon.

Explaining his modus operandi, the police said he spots a shop and digs up the background of the owner before approaching as an acquaintance or son of the owner’s friend. Through his behaviour, he wins the trust of the shop owner and decamps with gold and money.Cheranalloor Police Inspector K G Vipin Kumar said Shanik possesses a special ability to convince others with words.

“He had stolen money and jewellery from various institutions and jewellery shops. He took advantage of the fact that the victims who had fallen prey to him didn’t lodge complaints as he was stealing relatively small amounts, as was the case in several occasions,” Vipin said. Interestingly, the jobless youngster was staying in a flat along with his father in the Udayamperoor area.“He paid a monthly rent of `13,000. Though his father was earlier booked in a few cases, he was not involved in the fraud operated by Shanik,” said an officer.