Woman’s body found near seawall at Nayarambalam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An unidentified body of a woman was found near the seawall of Puthenkadappuram, Nayarambalam, on Saturday. “It seems the body was washed ashore by waves. The face was completely unrecognisable as the body was two to three days old. When a naked swollen body was found in the morning, the local body member informed the police. The body is yet to be identified,” said an official with the Njarakkal police.

Following the alert, a team led by inspector of police, Njarakkal, Rajan K Aramana, reached the spot and initiated further action. The body was shifted to the mortuary of Kalamassery Medical College with the help of local residents. The preliminary inquiry revealed that it might be a case of suicide. However, a detailed inquiry is under way. We have alerted all police stations and an inquiry is on related to the missing cases in nearby police stations, Najarakkal police said.