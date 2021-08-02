STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Covid-19: Officials outline measures to operate Ernakulam market during Onam

The meeting also decided to manage traffic in such a way that hassle-free movement of vehicles is ensured at the market.

Published: 02nd August 2021 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from Ernakulam market. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

A scene from Ernakulam market. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To ensure smooth business and avoid Covid spread due to crowding at Ernakulam market during Onam season, Kochi corporation authorities convened a meeting to discuss the measures to be implemented.

The meeting was convened by Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar and attended by the district collector, city police commissioner and traders organisations’ representatives, after merchants and traders raised concerns about the state their businesses had been in following the inclusion of the corporation limits in C category.

Being the state’s primary commercial city, indefinite closure of businesses in Kochi will adversely affect the economy and livelihood of merchants and traders, they had said.

The meeting decided to streamline activities at the market during Onam season. The number of Covid tests in the market will be increased and all merchants, workers and headload labourers in Ernakulam Market and Broadway will be vaccinated through a special drive starting Monday. The plan is to vaccinate at least 2,000 people as part of the initiative.

“Onam is one of the busiest seasons for traders, but everything should be done in adherence to Covid protocol. We are trying to ensure safe shopping. For that, traders, workers and the public should follow the norma,” Anilkumar said.

The meeting also decided to manage traffic in such a way that hassle-free movement of vehicles is ensured at the market. A one-way system will be implemented to regulate traffic. Entry and exit points will be different.

Parking facilities for shop owners and employees at Broadway will be arranged outside the market for smooth movement of vehicles. Mayor Anilkumar and District Collector Jafar Malik will hold a meeting with the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) officials to use the GCDA-owned land at Marine Drive for parking purposes.

2,246 new cases, 1,621 recoveries

Another 2,246 people tested Covid positive in the district on Sunday. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 9.34%. Meanwhile, 1,621 more patients recovered from the illness. A total of 22,108 patients are currently undergoing treatment for Covid in the district, of whom as many as 16,367 are at their homes and 1,019 at various private hospitals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onam 2021 Covid 19 in Kerala Ernakulam market
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Team India celebrates after Gurjit Kaur scores during a women's field hockey match against Australia at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian women create history, enter Olympic hockey semifinal for first time
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India may see another surge in COVID-19 cases in mid-August: IIT Experts
Gallery
There was a dramatic conclusion to the men's high jump final on Sunday, when Mutaz Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy were offered the chance to share gold or compete in a jump-off. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics sees high jump gold 'shared': The heartening Qatari-Italian camaraderie that created history 
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp