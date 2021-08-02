Kerala police arrests shop employee who diverted dry fruits worth Rs 70 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police on Sunday arrested an employee of a major dry fruits and spices shop for diverting stock worth Rs 70 lakh at Aluva. The arrested person is Shanavas, 44, a native of Panthirankav, Kozhikode.

According to police, recently when the owner of the shop checked the stock, Rs 70 lakh worth badam, pista, cashewnut and cardamom were found missing. Following a complaint given by the owner, the police probe revealed that the accused diverted several sacks of dry fruits and spices on various occasions.

After the case was registered, Shanavas went absconding. However, a police team led by Ernakulam Rural Police Chief K Karthick traced Shanavas and arrested him from Kasaragod.