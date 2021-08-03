Kochi Metro Rail Ltd turns 10, promises to fast-track development

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s own Metro Rail service company -- Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) -- completed 10 years on Monday. The agency was formed on August 2, 2011, as a special purpose vehicle to implement the state’s first metro rail service, the Kochi Metro.

This year, in the wake of the Covid pandemic, the officers have not arranged any celebrations. Though the first phase of the project, from Aluva to Petta, has been completed, KMRL has much work remaining to take the project further. The plans include the completion of Phase 1 (a) and Phase 1 (b) of the Kochi Metro -- from Petta to Tripunithura. KMRL officers said the work would be completed in 2022.

Meanwhile, the Union government is expected to give the nod for the second phase of Kochi Metro -- from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kaloor, to Kakkanad. The preparatory work is already under way. The Kochi Metro agency has also launched feeder services including autorikshaws to ensure last-mile connectivity. “Today, we pledge to fast-track Kochi’s development and help the city and its people move towards a greener, sustainable future,” said K R Jyothilal, managing director and principal secretary (Transport), KMRL.