Court acquits 30 UDF leaders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court acquitted 30 UDF leaders, including former chief minister Oommen Chandy, in the case related to the alleged ruckus caused while travelling in Kochi Metro as part of a protest on June 20, 2017. They had taken out a ‘Metro Janakeeya Yatra’ in protest against neglecting UDF leaders from the inaugural event of the Kochi Metro. Ramesh Chennithala, M M Hassan, V D Satheesan (Opposition leader), MLAs Anwar Sadath, Shafi Parambil and P C Vishnunadh and MP Hibi Eden were arraigned in the case.