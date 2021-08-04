STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Techies turn soft targets of cyber fraudsters

Police say every month they receive five to 10 complaints from IT professionals 
 

Published: 04th August 2021 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Techies are considered masters of the cyber world. Interestingly, many working in the IT sector are becoming easy targets of online job fraudsters in recent times. The police have received numerous complaints from techies who were duped  by fraudsters on the promise of providing high-salary jobs. 
Arun K S, Station House Officer (SHO) of Cyber Police Station in Kochi, said it is surprising that fraudsters are easily duping people working in the IT sector. He says every month they receive five to 10 complaints from people who have lost money to online job rackets. 

“The general perception is that people working in the IT sector are less vulnerable to cyber attacks. However, many employees of various companies in Infopark have fallen victim to cyber fraud. The fraudsters run fake websites promising jobs with attractive packages. Some job portals operate through social media platforms. Techies who like to upgrade to higher positions with better salary packages fall for the trap. Such cases have been rising for some time,” he said.

Another police officer in Cyberdome said in most cases, the fake job websites originated in other states, mostly north India. “When we go after these sites, it is revealed that these fake websites are from New Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Haryana. It is hard to track them and arrest them. They collect details of aspirants from other job portals before approaching them via Whatsapp or SMS,” he said. 

The Lockdown and work from home practise have made circumstances favourable for such cyber crimes. “Many have lost employment during the pandemic and are desperate for a job. So, many are ready to pay an amount to get the job. Since interviews are also held online with no office visits, aspirants get easily cheated. In many cases, victims also received fake appointment letters. They only realised that they had been cheated very late,” he said. 

Jerry Jose, who heads a startup based in Ernakulam engaged in the employment sector, said job ads are also posted in open online markets and classifieds websites. “But when job aspirants approach these advertisers, they seek money. In some cases, the employer details would be fake. Some advertisements promise jobs in well-reputed MNCs. Only after paying the money does the job aspirants realise they were duped,” he said.

Jerry added that job aspirants should prefer reputed websites and agencies to search for new jobs. 
“There are websites which double-check employer details before posting advertisements. Jobseekers should confirm the ads after checking with the employer firm, as most companies, especially MNCs, give details of vacancies on their websites,” he said.

CAUSE FOR CONCERN
Police say every month they receive five to 10 complaints from people who have lost money to online job rackets. In most cases, the fake job websites were originated in other states, mostly in North India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cyber fraud Techies
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp