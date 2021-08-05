STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udaya Colony stays alert, averts Covid wave

Of the 125 families living in the colony, 20 tested positive. Children were tested positive first.

A deserted lane at Udaya Colony

By Anu C Kuruvila
Express News Service

KOCHI: Udaya Colony at Gandhinagar has found a way to overcome the difficulties posed by Covid restrictions. The residents formed a WhatsApp group ‘Nammude Colony Surakshitam’ to contain the spread of the virus and tide over the difficylt period.  “Since the residents live close by, one can imagine the aftermath when a case gets reported,” said K M Ajaykumar, social activist and a resident of Udaya Colony. “When the first case of Covid was reported in the colony, we decided to come up with a strategy to contain the spread of the disease, he added,” he said.

Of the 125 families living in the colony, 20 tested positive. Children were tested positive first. “We were afraid that it was the beginning of the third wave. But by ensuring the infected remained confined to their homes, we were able to contain the spread,” said Ajaykumar.When the colony was declared a containment zone, its residents were asked to remain inside their homes and limit their movements. 

“We informed everyone that if they want the lockdown to be lifted, they have to ensure no new case was reported. Only four or five volunteers were allowed to move around to cater to the needs of the residents,” said Ajaykumar.

According to him, the 77 members of the group were on the beck and call of the residents. “We have been providing essential items, medicines and even switched on and repaired the water pumps,” adds Ajaykumar.The collective effort helped in curbing the spread to just 20. The members conducted testing camps in association with the Kochi Corporation to ensure no new case was  reported.

According to Ajaykumar, the colony, home to a lot of sanitation workers, had been safe from Covid for the past one-and -a-half years. “When positive cases began to be detected, we realised that swift action needs to be taken. If such a method was adopted in other areas too, we feel we could have contained the spread of the virus,” he added.

