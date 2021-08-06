Meet Abhinav, the young app creator

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: When tech prodigy Abhinav C attended the robotics class conducted in Atal Tinkering lab in his school when he was 16, little did he know that he would be making apps that could pose competition for tech giants like YouTube and Instagram. Last year, he went from developing an alternative application for Whatsapp to making a secret messaging app that is ideal for passing confidential information. The Palakkad-native has built 16 apps in total with varied applications.

“The robotics class dealt with coding and development of Arduino, the robotic brain. Unfortunately, I was not able to grasp the coding process easily. Instead of giving up, I thought of developing an app without coding. After some research, I created ‘Chikku’, a replacement for Telegram, where one can send files of any size, message, and can even make audio and video calls. When I showed it to Arun sir, who facilitated the classes he supported my interest,” says Abhinav, a student of Kattukulam Higher Secondary school.

He creates apps using google websites. Using appypie, a visual studio code, within a few months, Abhinav came up with a more secure messaging application ‘Chichat’. “Other than the provision to view someone’s status, all the other features are included,” he adds. With the pandemic, since online classes have become a norm, Chichat is a boon for teachers and students. You can add up to 30 members to a video conference. “Zoom or google meet links are not needed to hold a group meeting. The host can create a room, and the members can join directly,” says Abhinav.

After venturing into the no-code app segment, the youngster soon delved into coding as well. He learnt programming languages like Python and Java himself. He then released English to Spanish, French to English translators, AI35 which acts as a personal assistant, a secret messaging app, and more.

AI35 also called a personal assistant, reminds one where they have kept their personal belongings. “It saves where you left your key, wallet, or any personal belongings that you are likely to forget. It delivers the information when you ask for it,” says Abhinav. The youngster has also developed the ‘Jarvis App’. When a voice command is given, the app will source information from google, Wikipedia, and YouTube.

Abhinav is eagerly waiting to turn 18 to launch and sell his apps officially on app stores.

But soon, one of Abhinav’s apps created for his panchayat, Pookottukavu, will be launched by its officials. “The panchayat has 13 wards. The details of its members, the programs initiated by its officials so far, and complaints received will also be accepted through this app,” says Abhinav. The youngster is currently in the making process of creating an app that would challenge YouTube. “Apart from viewing videos, I expect to include chatting options as well,” says Abhinav.