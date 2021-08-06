STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Meet Abhinav, the young app creator

At 16, Abhinav C has already created nearly 16 apps that could come handy for any tech-savvy person

Published: 06th August 2021 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: When tech prodigy Abhinav C attended the robotics class conducted in Atal Tinkering lab in his school when he was 16, little did he know that he would be making apps that could pose competition for tech giants like YouTube and Instagram. Last year, he went from developing an alternative application for Whatsapp to making a secret messaging app that is ideal for passing confidential information. The Palakkad-native has built 16 apps in total with varied applications.

“The robotics class dealt with coding and development of Arduino, the robotic brain. Unfortunately, I was not able to grasp the coding process easily. Instead of giving up, I thought of developing an app without coding. After some research, I created ‘Chikku’, a replacement for Telegram, where one can send files of any size, message, and can even make audio and video calls. When I showed it to Arun sir, who facilitated the classes he supported my interest,” says Abhinav, a student of Kattukulam Higher Secondary school.

He creates apps using google websites. Using appypie, a visual studio code, within a few months, Abhinav came up with a more secure messaging application ‘Chichat’. “Other than the provision to view someone’s status, all the other features are included,” he adds. With the pandemic, since online classes have become a norm, Chichat is a boon for teachers and students. You can add up to 30 members to a video conference. “Zoom or google meet links are not needed to hold a group meeting. The host can create a room, and the members can join directly,” says Abhinav.

After venturing into the no-code app segment, the youngster soon delved into coding as well. He learnt programming languages like Python and Java himself. He then released English to Spanish, French to English translators, AI35 which acts as a personal assistant, a secret messaging app, and more.

AI35 also called a personal assistant, reminds one where they have kept their personal belongings. “It saves where you left your key, wallet, or any personal belongings that you are likely to forget. It delivers the information when you ask for it,” says Abhinav. The youngster has also developed the ‘Jarvis App’. When a voice command is given, the app will source information from google, Wikipedia, and YouTube.
Abhinav is eagerly waiting to turn 18 to launch and sell his apps officially on app stores.

But soon, one of Abhinav’s apps created for his panchayat, Pookottukavu, will be launched by its officials. “The panchayat has 13 wards. The details of its members, the programs initiated by its officials so far, and complaints received will also be accepted through this app,” says Abhinav. The youngster is currently in the making process of creating an app that would challenge YouTube. “Apart from viewing videos, I expect to include chatting options as well,” says Abhinav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp