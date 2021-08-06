Kochi Metro to operate services from 7am to 9pm on Saturdays

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the revised Covid guidelines announced by the state government, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has revised the train timings for Saturdays. The Kochi Metro will operate its services from 7 am to 9 pm on Saturdays instead of the earlier 8 am to 8 pm schedule. The frequency of the services will be 15 minutes and 10 minutes during the non-peak hours and peak hours, respectively.

On weekdays, the metro services are available from 7 am to 9 pm. However, in view of the Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2021 to be conducted by the UPSC on Sunday, metro services will start from 7 am instead of 8 pm from both terminal stations -- Aluva and Petta -- with a frequency of 15 minutes up to 10am. After 10am, the service will be available at 30 minutes’ frequency till 8 pm.