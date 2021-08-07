STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Alive between the lines

Renowned cartoonist P S Banerji passed away on Friday during post-Covid treatment

Published: 07th August 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: The untimely demise of popular cartoonist and folklore artist P S Banerji came as a shock to Kerala’s artist community. The 41-year-old creator, who was undergoing post-Covid treatment, succumbed to death on Friday morning. Banerji, who is known for his caricatures, opted to draw even during his last moments on the ICU bed of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.These drawings, however, stood out from Banerji’s usual style. Besides being colourful and witty, they were sharp narratives of the atmosphere around an ICU atmosphere - eery and damp with apprehension. His friends decided to put these up on social media as a memoir.

Banerji earned a Bachelors degree in Fine Arts from Thiruvananthapuram Fine Arts College. One of his college juniors,  Naquash, who is currently a faculty at the college remembers a witty Banerji who was loved by everyone and always had a smile to offer. “I heard that he was very weak from fighting pneumonia these last few weeks. It is hard to believe he made these drawings in such a state. This goes on to show how strong his craft was despite a weakening body,” says Naquash. 

Hailing from a village in Sasthamkotta, the artist maintained a good circle of friends from across the state. The multi-faceted artist was flawless with caricature and folk music. Cartoonist and publisher Anil Vega talks about what makes Banerji stand out.

“It is rare to find artists who can perform both realistic art and caricature simultaneously. In cartoons, the anatomy of the subject is inaccurate. When the same artist performs realistic painting, his works are bound to have subliminal influences of cartooning. But Banerji is an exception as he has mastered both styles and is known for his colour sense in digital art. His aerial viewpoint is yet another signature style,” says Anil.

Creative artist Jijo Soman who shared an eight years friendship with the artist is weighed down by the fact that he couldn’t complete a portrait that he had promised Banerji. Recalling his final days in the hospital, Jijo says, “He turned Covid negative on July 16, but by then his lungs were weakened by pneumonia.

Though he was not able to use a mobile phone, he asked for a pen and book to write and draw on inside the ICU. He made daily records, like a diary of his final days there. He also wrote about everything he had left to say to us and the world. I think he was doubtful of his future as he had given confidence to his wife and asked her not to panic and be the pillar.”

Banerji was declared recently as one of four beneficiaries of the annual grant provided by Kerala Lalithakala Academy. Chairman of Kerala Cartoon Academy Unnikrishnan K, talks about how adept Banerji was with multiple mediums. “He was known for the illustrations on children’s books published by Balasahithya Institute. Despite being a highly talented artist, he kept a low profile and performed caricature for his friends and loved ones. The caricatures of finance minister Balagopal, MLA Arunkumar and mangrove protector Kallan Pokkudan are quite popular,” says Unnikrishnan.

ART MAESTRO
Banerji could dabble both realistic and carricaure art simultaneously. Though he is known for the illustrations on children’s books, none of his realistic art works has subliminal influences of cartooning.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp