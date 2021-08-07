STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Stalker sourced gun from Bihar village to kill dental student, say cops

Sources said Rakhil, 32, who shot dead 24-year-old Manasa P V last week, had visited this village in Bihar along with a migrant labourer who was familiar with the place.

Published: 07th August 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Rakhil and Manasa

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mirzapur-Bardah. The probe to find the source of the country-made pistol used by a stalker to kill a dental student in Nellikuzhy, Kothamangalam, seems to be pointing to this village in Munger, about 200 km from Patna, Bihar. Mirzapur-Bardah is the nucleus of a thriving industry of manufacturing, assembling, repairing and selling all kinds of weapons, including small arms like pistols to even AK-47 and AK-57 assault rifles.

Sources said Rakhil, 32, who shot dead 24-year-old Manasa P V last week, had visited this village in Bihar along with a migrant labourer who was familiar with the place. The migrant worker was employed by Rakhil in his interior design company. As per the information from a source in Bihar, getting a pistol or AK -47 is not a difficult task in Munger. The special team constituted by Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik is also learned to have reached the district based on the information provided by Rakhil’s friend. 

“Due to certain security reasons, we cannot reveal the exact location of the SIT, but it is almost near to Munger. This is still a hub of illegal gun making. We are very close to tracing the exact location from where Rakhil got the pistol he used for shooting Manasa,” said a police officer on condition of anonymity.For over two centuries, Munger, which is located 210 km south-east of Patna on the southern banks of the Ganges, had an association with indigenous gun making.

“The gunmakers came to prominence here after the World War I through the development of cartridge weapons. The defence ministry needed 410-bore muskets during the 1962 Indo-China War, which were manufactured by the Munger Ordnance Factory. However, afterward, it was shut down and many workers remained unemployed. They set up private workshops for production of firearms and the place became a hub of illegal gun making,” said Amritesh, a Bihar native who has sound knowledge of Munger’s history.

According to Amritesh, procuring a gun and taking it to another state is as easy as delivering a kitchen utensil. “Gun manufacturers have agents. If anyone needs a gun, they can contact the agent and they will take the buyer to the manufacturing hub. If the person wants the gun delivered to their location, the agent will come and deliver it. The customer has to bear only the expenses of the delivery. Guns are available at prices ranging from `3,000 to  `2 lakh,” added Amritesh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stalker
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp