Inspection by regulatory and enforcement officials puts Cochin International Airport's revamp plans on fast track

The inspection team instructed CIAL to prepare a report to be submitted to the higher authorities for getting formal approval.

Published: 08th August 2021 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

CIAL inspection

Joint inspection at Cochin International Airport underway. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs, Immigration and CISF, the regulatory and enforcement authorities, held a joint inspection at the domestic Terminal-2 of Cochin International Airport (CIAL) to review its ambitious plan of renovation that includes a business jet terminal, VIP safe house and a transit hotel.

The team comprising Mohammed Yousaf, Commissioner of Customs, Anoop Krishnan, foreigners’ regional registration officer, Sunit Sarma, senior commandant, aviation security group-CISF visited Terminal -2. CIAL managing director S Suhas explained the project details. 

The inspection team instructed CIAL to prepare a report to be submitted to the higher authorities for getting formal approval. Suhas said that the joint inspection done by the regulatory authorities has instilled confidence in the project team and the renovation work could be started in September. “The Hon. Chairman and the board of directors have earmarked the T2 conversion project for high priority. This is part of CIAL’s plan to activate several revenue streams, improve passenger experience, and ensure sustainability in income flow,’’said Suhas.

Terminal 2 having a built-up area of one lakh square feet, was previously used for the domestic operation was then earmarked for future expansion. The plan envisages a cost-effective renovation of the interior into three blocks. 30% of the built-up area will be used for block one which will be converted as an exclusive business jet terminal with three lounges.

This terminal will cater to both international and domestic business jets. Exclusive areas for customs, immigration and security holding operations will be allotted. Block-2 will have an area of 10,000 SFT is earmarked to house a VVIP safe house. This concept will ensure a hassle-free movement of passengers during the VVIP movement. Block-3 will have an area of 60,000 SFT.

CIAL is planning to build 50 budget rooms for the passengers who intend to short stay at the airport. It is planned to apply the dynamic tariff concept; wherein the rent will be calculated on hour based scale. CIAL planned to complete blocks 1 and 2 in one year.

CIAL plans several value addition projects which will be completed by 2022 so that the non-aero component of the revenue pie could be enhanced from the current 40 per cent to 60 per cent.

