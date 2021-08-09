STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Aluva bike theft: Fleeing duo nabbed from Mangalavanam forest area after hot chase

However, the police team caught up with them and managed to arrest one of them, while the other jumped over the wall and entered the forest.

Published: 09th August 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An extensive search inside Mangalavanam forest area here was a strenuous task. Still, a 30-member police team carried out hours-long search on Sunday to arrest the two youths who allegedly broke into a high-end showroom at Aluva and decamped with two motorcycles costing around Rs 2 lakh each last week. 

The duo’s luck ran out on Sunday after they accidentally came across a police team carrying out a vehicle checking in the city as part of lockdown. The youths were riding the stolen motorcycles. While checking vehicles on MG Road around 8.30am, Central station SI Vipin noticed two persons riding separate motorbikes with ‘for registration’ number plates rashly. 

The officer grew suspicious as the photos of the suspects in the Aluva theft were circulated on the police’s online platforms. When the police tried to intercept them, the duo did not stop but headed in the direction of High Court junction. Finding the police hot on their heels, the youths moved towards Mangalavanam and tried to escape after abandoning the vehicles as the road ended there. 

However, the police team caught up with them and managed to arrest one of them, while the other jumped over the wall and entered the forest. More policemen were called in and commenced a search in the entire forest. 

The fleeing youth stepped into the Bharat Petroleum building near the forest. When he saw more officers coming towards the building, he fled to the nearby forest area and hid. The police then surrounded the whole forest. Sub-Inspector Anie Siva climbed onto the helipad of a nearby flat complex and found the accused hiding. 

She passed on the information to Inspector of Police S Vijayashankar. Subsequently, Vijayashankar passed on the information to the policemen. When the police team cornered him, the accused attacked them with a stick and tried to escape but was nabbed.

Feroz Khan, 19, of Thattamala, Kollam, was the one who dodged the police by running into the forest, while the second accused was 19-year-old Amarjith of Chathamangalam in Kozhikode.

How it happened
30 police personnel encircle forest area after one of the robbers dodges officers by first running into green cover, then to nearby Bharat Petroleum building and again going into hiding in forest. When cornered, the robber attacks the police and tries to escape but is nabbed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aluva bike theft
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp