CIAL’s T2 revamp plan gets on fast track after officials’ visit

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs, Immigration and CISF, the regulatory and enforcement authorities conducted a joint inspection at the domestic Terminal-2 of the Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) to review its ambitious renovation plan to build a business jet terminal, VIP safe house and a transit hotel.

The joint inspection team comprising Commissioner of Customs Mohammed Yousaf IRS, Foreigners’ Regional Registration Officer Anoop Krishnan IPS, Aviation Security Group-CISF senior commandant Sunit Sarma visited Terminal -2. CIAL managing director S Suhas IAS explained the project details. The inspection team instructed CIAL to prepare a report to be submitted to the higher authorities for getting formal approval. Suhas said the joint inspection done by the regulatory authorities has instilled confidence in the project team and the renovation work could be started by September 2021.

Terminal 2, having a built-up area of 1 lakh sq-ft, was previously used for domestic operation and then earmarked for future expansion. CIAL’s T2 conversion plan envisages a cost-effective renovation of the interior into three blocks. In all, 30 per cent of the built-up area will be used for block one which will be converted as an exclusive business jet terminal with three lounges.

This terminal will cater to both international and domestic business jets. Exclusive areas for customs, immigration and security holding operations will be allotted. Block-2 will have an area of 10,000 SFT and is earmarked to house a VVIP safe house. Block-3 will have an area of 60,000 SFT. CIAL is planning to build 50 budget rooms for the passengers who intend to short stay at the airport. CIAL plans to complete Blocks 1 and 2 in one year.