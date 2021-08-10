STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

New tech to alert drivers who fall asleep at wheel

Majority of accidents at night occur when the drivers fall asleep at the wheel.

Published: 10th August 2021 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2021 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Antony Raju inspecting the vehicle which was used for test run.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Majority of accidents at night occur when the drivers fall asleep at the wheel. These drivers not only put their lives at risk, but also pose a danger to other vehicles. But soon, accidents during the night can be brought down using new technology. Thanks to the six motor vehicle inspectors, who are undergoing a part-time BTech course at Cusat they developed a technology with the aim of reducing the accident rate caused by the drivers dozing off. 

The MVIs  Arun C C, Noufal A, Deepu N K, Vijesh P V and  AMIs Vineeth V V and Ranjith S comprise the six-member team which developed the system.The system, which was developed with the help of an Infrared camera, not only sends drowsiness alerts to passengers, but also slowly puts the vehicle into offline mode when it detects the driver is falling asleep. 

Though some new generation vehicles are fitted with drowsiness detection systems, they can only provide an audio or visual alert.

“We have developed a mechatronic system, which uses a microcontroller for real-time monitoring of the driver’s eyelids and lip movement from the input of a night vision camera to detect early signs of drowsiness. If the driver shows signs of drowsiness, the system will provide an alert in the vehicle. If the eye closure time exceeds the preset value, the system will activate the exhaust brake system and will gradually reduce the speed of the vehicle. Since it is dangerous to stop a vehicle midway, the system can also send alerts to other road users by giving emergency warning displays, hazard warning signals, and stop signals, “ said Noufal, Motor Vehicle inspector.

The system  can also automatically deactivate itself if the driver were to regain wakefulness. “The system will be deactivated if the driver were to honk or step on the brake  pedal,” he added.The system, which was developed as a part of their final year project, has already been tested in a Maruti 800 vehicle and was proved to be successful in the first attempt. 

The project titled was developed in the wake of the recent accidents in which the driver fell asleep at the wheel. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Antony Raju announced  good service entry for the officers for developing the system. “We are also planning to apply for a patent for the product. The procedure for publishing the project in an international journal is also going  on in full swing,” said Arun, the brain behind the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccination: For safe reopening of schools, Centre looks to private hospitals
The Bombay High Court (File photo| PTI)
Throwing love chit at married woman is outraging modesty: Bombay HC
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
New worry? IQ level drops in some patients post Covid recovery in Karnataka
A flood-hit area in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal
India to see frequent heat waves, erratic rains, destructive floods and cyclones: Climate report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A certification that changed the lives of this tribal community in Tirunelveli
Commodore K P Gopal Rao being felicitated by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit. (File photo | Express)
Indian Navy war hero Commodore Gopal Rao who led Karachi Port attack in 1971 dies at 95
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp