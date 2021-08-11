350 Vypeen students to get sports training

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan has announced a new scheme to provide sports training to 350 talented schoolchildren under the MLA's comprehensive education project. Children studying from Class 6 will be provided training in 42 sports events to help them clear the Sports Council selection trials, he said.

As part of the project, Unnikrishnan will hold discussions with the heads of schools in the assembly constituency. Parents can also contact the MLA directly. Students pursuing education in Class 6 to PG courses can avail the scheme and get training for Sports Council hostel admission. Basic facilities for training will be provided to promote new talents. The students will be selected with permission from the parents, he added.