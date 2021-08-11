STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

From history books to canvas

Students Tarun Srinivasan and Vishnu S H are immortalising prominent freedom fighters on canvas to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day 

Published: 11th August 2021 01:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: To celebrate Independence Day on August 15, two friends Tarun Srinivasan and Vishnu S H of Class VIII at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Attukal, plans to showcase the portraits of some prominent freedom fighters in the country. The eminent personalities like Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, Subash Chandra Bose, Kelappan, etc. have taken birth on canvases of the young artists.

The duo has been guided by Arun Vijay, who is the art teacher at Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir, Thiruvananthapuram. “Vishnu’s mother is my colleague. So, I started giving private drawing classes for him and his friend Tarun last year. Though very new to the art, they were talented and started to perform portraits within two months after joining. Recently, they came up with the idea of drawing freedom fighters prior to Independence Day. They also have plans to portray life-size drawings of a few of these freedom fighters on canvas,” says Arun. 

The realistic portraits made using graphite pencil are a tribute to the freedom fighters, says Vishnu S H. “Tarun and I are best friends since pre-school. We both love drawing realistic portraits, especially capturing one’s face as it is. I felt happy and proud while drawing portraits of prolific heroes we studied on history books”.

The rich composition of the portraits on the canvas by Tarun and Vishnu resembles that of real photographs of the freedom fighters. The artists had to balance their online classes to find time to complete their art projects. “Portraying Nehru was more time-consuming than others. I try to complete one portrait at a go and only takes a few minutes break in between. We also plan to create life-size drawings of at least two freedom fighters in the coming days. The freedom fighter series also help us learn the facial structures. Apart from pencil medium, I also love to draw sceneries using acrylic,” Tarun says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rheumatoid safe to treat Covid cases, but not available in India
The seal of the Gulf Cooperation Council (Photo |AP)
Fading Gulf dream can turn into social nightmare 
This file photo taken on November 27, 2019 shows a view of the glacier at Chiriguano Bay in South Shetland Islands, Antarctica. (Photo | AFP)
Rising seas and melting glaciers: Climate changes are now irreversible, but can be slowed down
BCCI appointed former Indian captain Rahul Dravid as Head Coach of the Indian team travelling to Sri Lanka for limited overs series. (File Photo | PTI)
Cricket: Shastri not to seek extension as head coach, all eyes on Dravid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Mahendra Rathore distributes free sanirary napkins among villagers.
Meet the real-life ‘Padman’ from rural Rajasthan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp