Uniform Mass celebration: Priests appeal to Pope

The memorandum has also been sent to the Prefect of the Oriental Congregation and Apostolic Nuncio in India. 

Published: 12th August 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

church-Christians

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seeking a continuance of performing the Holy Mass that has been followed over 50 years, the priests of Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese sent a memorandum to the Pope on Tuesday. The memorandum was signed by 466 priests belonging to the archdiocese. The memorandum has also been sent to the Prefect of the Oriental Congregation and Apostolic Nuncio in India. 

“The mind of Pope Francis does not want to impose the uniform mode celebration in all eparchies. This will definitely create conflict over unity. If the bishops are walking together with the people like in the revision of the text in the Mass, the mode of celebration would have been discussed at the diocesan level, especially in eparchies where the Holy Mass is celebrated by facing the people for more than fifty years,” stated Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, Presbyteral council secretary, Major Archeparchy of Ernakulam-Angamaly, in the letter of appeal to the bishops of Syro Malabar Synod. 

“In our Major Archeparchy, the mode of celebration other than Holy Mass facing the people will have drastic repercussions. Our situation is not all ready for a 50-50 formula of celebrating the Mass. If the Synod is going to impose it, that will be the most imprudent action in the history of Syro Malabar Church,” said Fr Mundadan. 

LULU MALL  REOPENS

Kochi: LuLu Mall was reopened for the public on Wednesday following the state government’s decision. However, the mall’s entertainment zone and movie theatres will remain closed.  Delivery and takeaway services will be available at restaurants and food outlets.All employees working at the mall have received at least one dose of vaccine, and the mall strives to minimise the risk of contracting the disease by conducting periodic Covid tests among the staff.  The mall has resumed operations following all conditions laid down by the state government, it said. It also provides a car dine-in facility for the convenience of the custo-mers at its basement parking facility. A special security team has been assigned to ensure that social distancing is maintained in the mall.

