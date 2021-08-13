STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The new Samsung Galaxy models can make budget phones fold their game

Samsung’s new offerings - Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G - both have levelled up from their earlier foldable designs.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Samsung’s new offerings - Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G - both have levelled up from their earlier foldable designs. The look and feel of Fold 3 are similar to its predecessor, except for the fact that the upgraded version is about two millimetres thinner and slightly lighter, and the camera bump is smaller than the huge square from last year.

With Gorilla glass Victus front cover display, Samsung has retained its 6.2-inch display and resolution 1768*2208 on the Fold 3 variant. The outer display has a 120Hz refresh rate to match the inside screen. On Fold 2, the outer screen refresh rate is locked at 60. With the foldable glass protective film, the variant is 80 per cent more durable against scratches. It has an IPX8 water-resistant rating, a big step as far as a folding screen is concerned. But it is not dust-resistant as the X in the rating denotes that it wasn’t tested for fine granular particles.

With Fold 3, instead of incorporating the usual hole-punch selfie camera at the top, Samsung has embedded a visible under-display selfie camera inside the folding display. The embedded camera doesn’t offer quality images. Though the image looks hazy before taking a snap, the defogging algorithm sharpens and clears it after the picture is being clicked. If you want a better picture, choose the selfie hole-punch camera on the cover display as it offers a much higher-quality selfie. Fold Z 3 has a new set of triple cameras including ultra-wide. It is S pen compatible.

Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a refresh rate between 60 Gz - 120Hz and is adjustable. Flip’s features are wrapped in a compact, much larger, and more functional cover display. The 1.9-inch cover screen, by default, will showcase the time, battery, and date. If you want to add a bit of colour and multiple clocks for different time zones, customisation is possible in the settings. The screen has made a good improvement in terms of usability because without opening the phone, one can manage notifications, add and remove widgets, have music controls, alarms, timers, etc.

Flip 3 variant is also IPX8 water-resistant. This time they have tossed in Dolby Atmos Stereo Speakers at the bottom. Though the Flip comes with a 30 per cent stronger screen protector on the inside folding glass, it doesn’t have an S pen support as Fold 3. The phone comes in seven pastel colours with a dual-tone finish, and the fingerprint reader is embedded on the power button.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G
Battery: 440mAh, 25W Fast charging
Storage: 256GB/512GB, Display: Foldable dynamicAMOLED2X
RAM: 12GB, Snapdragon 888
Colour: Black, Silver, Phantom green

Galaxy Z Flip 3
Display: 6.7inch
8GB RAM
Battery: 3300mAh
256GB inbuilt storage
Supports face unlock

