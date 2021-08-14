Kadavumbhagam Synagogue on a path to revival

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Remains of history can be found in every nook and cranny of the Kochi. Stifled by new age constructions, many are getting ruined or buried. However, a few are surviving.The archeology department is on a mission to conserve a similar piece — the Kadavumbhagam Synagogue (Malabari Synagogue) at Mattancherry.The 600-year-old structure had been in a ruined state due to constant exposure to rain and other adverse conditions.

“We are working to build a temporary roofing over the synagogue. We aim to protect the existing structure from rain before moving on to the restoration phase. A portion of the existing synagogue has fallen earlier and we are trying to save the remaining structure from further decay through the ongoing work. The department is hoping to complete the ongoing work within a month,” said Dineshan E, archeology department director.

“A proposal for the preservation of the synagogue is under consideration. It requires a series of discussions and we are hoping to get the approval soon,” he said.During the ongoing work, which started last week, the officials have excavated two tombstones that lead to the roots of Jews in Kochi. Workers found the tombstones while digging to install iron pillars for the temporary roof.

The tombstones have been shifted to Bastion Bungalow in Fort Kochi.The repairing works were stopped in October 2020 after the project faced public protest. The residents feared that following the restoration of the monument in the area, a ban might be imposed on construction activities in 300 square metres around the structure. “We are executing the project with the support of residents and councillors. On top of Covid restrictions, we are facing adverse weather but their immense support is helping us to speed up the works,” he added.

RICH HERITAGE

