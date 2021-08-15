Cusat alumnus to command parade in Delhi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Commodore Kuldeep Neralkar, alumnus of 29th batch of BTech Naval Architecture and Shipbuilding, Department of Ship Technology, Cochin University of Science and Technology(Cusat), will be commanding the ceremonial parade on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebration at Red Fort.



Cdr. Kuldeep will be commanding combined contingent of Indian Navy, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Delhi Police in the Independence Day-2021 parade at New Delhi (Commanding the inter services and New Delhi Police). He will offer National Salute to the National Flag being unfurled by the Prime Minister at 7.30 am on August 15. The event will be telecast live from 6.40 am on DD-1.