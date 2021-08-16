STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi: Bakery shut, owner arrested after eight persons suffer food poisoning

The Chengamanad police arrested the owner, Antony Puthussery (64) following a complaint lodged with the District Collector and he was later let off on bail. 

Food Poisoning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A bakery in Athani was shut down and the owner arrested on Saturday after eight persons, including two children, were hospitalised with suspected food poisoning after they ate shawarma from the bakery on Thursday.

A preliminary inquiry by the Food Safety Department officials found the mayonnaise served along with the shawarma had led to the food-poisoning. The police said a case was registered on Saturday after the customers suffered bouts of vomiting and loose motion. They were admitted to hospital on Friday evening and discharged on Sunday.

Gokul Soman, Renu Ravi, Jishnu Venu, Sreeraj Suresh and Amal K Anil were admitted to the Government Hospital in Chengamanad while Sudheer Salam and his children Haider (7) and Haira (5) were admitted to a private hospital at Desom, near Aluva.

All of them ate shawarma from Puthussery Bakery owned by Antony. The bakery was closed down by the police after an examination conducted by the Food Safety Department.

