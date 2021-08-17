STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Telegram groups dominate drug trade in Kochi

Ganja, LSD and other drugs sold under different names to buyers using the mobile app

Published: 17th August 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telegram

For representational purposes

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: Anti-drug enforcement agencies are up against a big challenge in Kochi. The Telegram mobile app, which was infamous for being misused by terror outfits and to circulate child porn, is also popular among drug traffickers.

Several groups and channels in the app are operating under different names to deliver drugs ranging from ganja and MDMA to LSD to buyers in various blocks in Kochi city. Special Branch officials said the groups generally handle marijuana while expensive drugs like cocaine, MDMA and LSD are trafficked based on specific requirement.

“Operations of such Telegram groups are highly decentralised to ensure that handlers do not know each other and to shield suppliers and distributors from law enforcement officers even if low-level dealers get busted,” said an officer.

Cyber experts said the messages for ordering drugs in the groups are handled by bots which typically respond with a menu of items available for purchase under names like “Hawaii Beach” or “Cheese Flavour.” Payments too are made via an encrypted payment platform following which buyers get GPS coordinates of the delivery point. 

Drug trafficking in the state using Telegram was confirmed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the assembly on August 11. He had said the functioning of certain Telegram channels that were into the illegal activity had come to the attention of Hi-tech cell and Cyber wing and they were closely monitoring it. 

ACP (Narcotic Cell) Abdul Salam they were able to bust traffickers that used courier services to deliver drugs. “We haven’t got any specific leads on Telegram being used to indulge in such activities so far. The cyber team is constantly on the lookout for such groups,” he said.

Cyber security expert and Technisanct CEO Nandkishore Harikumar said Telegram, by design, was extremely difficult for the police to track. “Our research shows that Telegram is being widely misused for anti-national and other illegal activities. Enforcement agencies can ask Telegram for data, which they may or may not provide,” he said, adding that these days, tech-savvy criminals are using the app’s open source code to create bots for interacting with users. “This allows the criminals to stay totally hidden and continue with their illegal activities,” Harikumar said.

Cyber security expert and member of the Data Security Council of India Manu Zacharia said agencies can bust such Telegram channels or groups only by updating themselves with the changes happening in the cyber world and by embracing the technical skills that are on a par with the criminals using such apps for drug trafficking and other illegal activities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Telegram drug
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp