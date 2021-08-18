STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Case against Congress leaders part of CPM-BJP deal: VD Satheesan

Satheesan said the government was celebrating the silver jubilee of the People’s Planning programme at a time when the state’s local bodies were facing a crisis.

Published: 18th August 2021 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan speaks at the hunger strike organised by the Light and Sound Welfare Association at Marine Drive on Tuesday | A Sanesh 

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan speaks at the hunger strike organised by the Light and Sound Welfare Association at Marine Drive on Tuesday | A Sanesh 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI investigation against prominent Congress leaders, including former chief minister Oommen Chandy and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, is part of an unholy deal between CPM and BJP, alleged Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Tuesday.

“The solar case has been handed over to the CBI to malign the reputation of Congress leaders. The CBI usually investigates cases with international or at least interstate ramifications,” Satheesan told reporters here.

Though the prime accused in a bigger scam had named Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the agency has not investigated the dollar smuggling case, he further added.

Satheesan said the government was celebrating the silver jubilee of the People’s Planning programme at a time when the state’s local bodies were facing a crisis. The LDF government has been trying to strangulate the local bodies, he alleged.

The Opposition leader also pointed out that the decentralisation of power was partially implemented by successive governments in the state, adding that the government should pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao, K Karunakaran, and A K Antony while celebrating the decentralisation of power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress VD Satheesan
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Civil Surgeon further added that all three students had mild infection without any symptoms. (File photo| EPS)
COVID: Lack of internet forces Karnataka village students to study on hills, each day
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp