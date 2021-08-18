Case against Congress leaders part of CPM-BJP deal: VD Satheesan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CBI investigation against prominent Congress leaders, including former chief minister Oommen Chandy and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, is part of an unholy deal between CPM and BJP, alleged Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Tuesday.

“The solar case has been handed over to the CBI to malign the reputation of Congress leaders. The CBI usually investigates cases with international or at least interstate ramifications,” Satheesan told reporters here.

Though the prime accused in a bigger scam had named Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the agency has not investigated the dollar smuggling case, he further added.

Satheesan said the government was celebrating the silver jubilee of the People’s Planning programme at a time when the state’s local bodies were facing a crisis. The LDF government has been trying to strangulate the local bodies, he alleged.

The Opposition leader also pointed out that the decentralisation of power was partially implemented by successive governments in the state, adding that the government should pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao, K Karunakaran, and A K Antony while celebrating the decentralisation of power.