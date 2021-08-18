Direct flight from London lands at Kochi international airport as UK travel curbs ease

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport became the only international airport in Kerala offering direct air connectivity to London after Air India Dreamliner AI 150 landed here at 3:45 am on Wednesday.

The flight landed with 221 passengers on board. The flight AI 149 departed to Heathrow at 05:57 am with 232 passengers on board, a release from the airport said.

From August 22, AI will operate three direct London services on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

The direct flights to London from Kochi come after the United Kingdom moved India from its Red to Amber list, a categorization facilitating international travel during Covid time. Following this, national carrier Air India has decided to operate direct service to Heathrow from Kochi on Wednesdays.

To attract more European carriers, the Cochin International Airport has also decided to waive the parking and landing fee for carriers from Europe.