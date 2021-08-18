STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Direct flight from London lands at Kochi international airport as UK travel curbs ease

The direct flights to London from Kochi come after the United Kingdom moved India from its Red to Amber list, a categorization facilitating international travel during Covid time.

Published: 18th August 2021 12:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2021 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Air India flight

The Air India flight with 221 passengers arrived at Kochi International Airport on Wednesday morning. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport became the only international airport in Kerala offering direct air connectivity to London after Air India Dreamliner AI 150 landed here at 3:45 am on Wednesday.

The flight landed with 221 passengers on board. The flight AI 149 departed to Heathrow at 05:57 am with 232 passengers on board, a release from the airport said. 

From August 22, AI will operate three direct London services on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.

The direct flights to London from Kochi come after the United Kingdom moved India from its Red to Amber list, a categorization facilitating international travel during Covid time. Following this, national carrier Air India has decided to operate direct service to Heathrow from Kochi on Wednesdays. 

To attract more European carriers, the Cochin International Airport has also decided to waive the parking and landing fee for carriers from Europe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cochin Interntaional Airport London-Kochi direct flights Air India Kerala
India Matters
Mali said the Taliban will improve the condition of Afghanistan (Photo | AP)
Sidhu's adviser Mali courts controversy with Facebook posts on Kashmir and Taliban
D-Mart founder Radhakishan Damani (File | Twitter)
What is fuelling the rise and rise of India's retail czar Radhakishan Damani?
A man receives Covishield vaccine against the coronavirus at a government hospital in Noida. (File Photo | AP)
Over 3.86 crore people didn't get second dose of COVID vaccines within stipulated time: Centre
Kerala health minister Veena George (Photo | Facebook)
Kerala ready to vaccinate children against COVID if Centre's nod is received: State Health Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp