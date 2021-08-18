STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Timeless with a twist

Aathira Manali’s ‘Inkpile’ has come out with an interesting blend of Onam-special clothes, made out of handwoven khadi

Published: 18th August 2021 06:26 AM

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) graduate Aathira Manali has relaunched her online store Inkpikle, an exclusive Khadi spun and handwoven store. Its latest collection ‘Timeless Classic-The Saree’ is an ode to the traditional attire with a casual flair. “It’s designed like everyday wear and suits every occasion,” says Aathira. The latest edition has four sarees made of soft mulmul Khadhi fabric embellished with traditional hand screen printing.

Aathira says khadi is a fabric that leaves a very less carbon footprint, and that is why she insists on working with it. “I wanted to find the most sustainable way to make fashion. I didn’t want to do just make pretty clothes, but to do it with a conscience.

Also, khadi is comfortable for all weathers - it keeps you cold during summers and warm during winters,” she says. “The whole idea of Inkpikle is in silhouette and thoughtful ethos of print,” she added.

He husband, Rahul Mangalath, helped her relaunch Inkpikle. Aathira is the creative head and Rahul manages the establishment. “The interesting aspect of Inkpikle is that our clothes tell a story. It’s almost like wearing a poem or your mood.

It makes you stand out. For example, the tea on Terazzo saree took me months to ideate, and it is all about women who take ‘me time’ for self-care. It’s heartwarming when people connect to the design story,” she said.

FESTIVAL SPECIAL
The lavender saree is called scented blooms. It is inspired by exotic lavender and coral jasmine. It has a Kasavu print that makes it a great pick for Onam. The Bountiful print has motifs derived from the harvest that makes it apt for the Onam season. 

