Medical negligence? Octogenarian’s death kicks up a row

Following this, dramatic scenes unfolded ahead of the cremation, and it has been inordinately delayed due to the police action.

By Arun M
KOCHI: Elgy Roy, a resident of Thrikkalathoor, was still in shock on Tuesday when a police team arrived at her house wanting to conduct a postmortem of the body of her father-in-law who died due to geriatric ailments on Monday. 

Yoyaki, her 83-year-old father-in-law, died three days after he was administered Covid vaccine. Though the family members had informed that his death was not related to vaccination, the police officers demanded an autopsy be conducted at Government Medical College, Kalamassery. Following this, dramatic scenes unfolded ahead of the cremation, and it has been inordinately delayed due to the police action.

“My father-in-law, who was bed-ridden for the past three months, was suffering from serious breathing difficulties on Sunday. He was a heart patient too. We rushed him to a private hospital at Muvattupuzha. The bystanders, my mother-in-law and brother-in-law stayed with the patient. On Monday morning, by 8.30am my father-in-law breathed his last. He received the jab at PHC, Paipra, during a camp organised for those under palliative care. However, he had no symptoms afterwards,” said Elgy.

She says the entire family was shocked when the police team arrived. “They informed that the action followed a report from Health Department officials that the death happened after three days of getting vaccinated,” said Elgy. The whole episode unfolded when the body was laid at the house, in the presence of priests and neighbours.

The police officers informed autopsy should only be conducted at government medical college and the hospital authorities have to decide the time of the postmortem. MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan,  who arrived at the house, informed the health minister about the confusion. Following the MLA’s intervention, the police allowed the family to conduct funeral prayers and the cremation was held late in the night. When contacted, Muvattupuzha DySP Mohammed Riyas said the police sought an autopsy following the complaint of the health department. 

CAUSE OF CONFUSION
Though the family members had informed that his death was not related to vaccination, police officers demanded an autopsy be conducted at Government Medical College, Kalamassery.

