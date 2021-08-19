STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wait over, Maharaja’s to get brand new synthetic track

After a long wait, Kerala’s first synthetic track at the Maharaja’s College stadium will soon get a makeover.

Published: 19th August 2021 06:54 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After a long wait, Kerala’s first synthetic track at the Maharaja’s College stadium will soon get a makeover. The higher education department on Wednesday approved the `6.90-crore renovation project submitted by the college. “The college will soon form a technical committee to set the work in motion. The synthetic track which will be built matching international standards, will hopefully be finished in time,” said CICC Jayachandran, who represents Maharaj’s alumni association in the college development committee.

As part of the renovation, the stadium is expected to get pits for long jump, triple jump and high jump; arena for shot put, discus throw and javelin throw. Ever since lockdown restrictions were lifted, there has been huge demand for the track to be relayed.

“It was in a dilapidated condition for more than a year and was not fit for hosting any event let alone regular practice. With the relaying of the track, we are hoping that the ground will regain its lost glory and host several national-level track-and-field events in the coming years,” he added.

Switzerland-based Cornica Sports Surfaces laid the synthetic track for `5 crores in 2006. The track was inaugurated in 2007 after a dispute over ownership erupted between the college authorities and the District Sports Council.

