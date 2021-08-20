STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Shop owner held for sexual assault on staffer

On perusal of his crime records, the police found that a similar sexual assault case was pending against him at the Maradu police station. 

Published: 20th August 2021 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have arrested the owner of a textile showroom in the city on charges of sexually assaulting a woman staff er and later using the videos of the assault to threaten her for money.

Saneesh, 43, of Muthalakkudam, Thodupuzha, was nabbed by a police team led by Central Police Station Circle Inspector S Vijayashankar based on a complaint lodged by the victim. 

The police said Sanish, who owns a textile showroom at Vyttila, trapped and sexually abused the woman who was an employee at his shop. He proposed to victim and convinced her that he would marry her. The accused who took her to a hotel in the city sexually assaulted her and also recorded videos of it, the police said. The police said the accused later started using the videos to threaten her and sexually assault her repeatedly. 

He also took Rs 50,000 and a gold ring from her after threatening that the videos will be circulated online.The accused had absconded after the woman lodged a complaint with the police. However, the police nabbed him from his hideout at a place near Thodupuzha.

On perusal of his crime records, the police found that a similar sexual assault case was pending against him at the Maradu police station. He is also facing other criminal charges in Thodupuzha, Vanchiyoor and Neyattinkkara police stations. The accused was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual assault
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp