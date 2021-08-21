STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala Tourism department to nurture more adventure activities

Nurturing adventure tourism is the best way to revive Kerala’s tourism sector that was affected by the pandemic, says the department.

Published: 21st August 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

A house boat on the backwaters of Kerala. (Photo| Kerala tourism)

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nurturing adventure tourism is the best way to revive Kerala’s tourism sector that was affected by the pandemic, says the department. Since many foreign countries are either extending or introducing restrictions on travel, attracting more domestic tourists is the wise option to tide over the crisis.  

The tourism department is planning to start adventure tourism activities at selected spots, according to District Tourism Promotion Council secretary S Vijayakumar. He added that the government launching new guidelines for adventure and activity tourism recently was a milestone in this regard.

“On July 26, the state approved the Kerala Adventure and Activity-based Tourism and Security guidelines. According to that, those who wish to start adventure tourism activities in their vicinity must apply for permissions adhering to this guideline. Adventure activities can be hard or soft - like cycling, zip-lining or kayaking. One of the major programmes would be connecting rivers and other water bodies to enable rafting and kayaking,” he said. 

There are plans to extend the annual kayaking circuit paddle from Muziris (Kottappuram) to Marine Drive as a two-day activity. Minister P A Mohammed Riyas had proposed one tourism project per panchayat. 
An Adventure River Tourism circuit is being planned, connecting more districts, said Vijayakumar. 
In the coming months, inspections will be conducted in the units that have applied for permission for adventure activities. 

Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society will guide them to establish the units. Bhoothathankettu, Ezhattumukham, Kadambrayaru, Kumbalangi and Kadamakkudi are likely to be the adventure tourism spots for Kochi.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
, Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Horror in Afghanistan: Taliban reportedly kills woman for 'bad cooking'
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp