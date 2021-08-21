Kerala Tourism department to nurture more adventure activities

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nurturing adventure tourism is the best way to revive Kerala’s tourism sector that was affected by the pandemic, says the department. Since many foreign countries are either extending or introducing restrictions on travel, attracting more domestic tourists is the wise option to tide over the crisis.

The tourism department is planning to start adventure tourism activities at selected spots, according to District Tourism Promotion Council secretary S Vijayakumar. He added that the government launching new guidelines for adventure and activity tourism recently was a milestone in this regard.

“On July 26, the state approved the Kerala Adventure and Activity-based Tourism and Security guidelines. According to that, those who wish to start adventure tourism activities in their vicinity must apply for permissions adhering to this guideline. Adventure activities can be hard or soft - like cycling, zip-lining or kayaking. One of the major programmes would be connecting rivers and other water bodies to enable rafting and kayaking,” he said.

There are plans to extend the annual kayaking circuit paddle from Muziris (Kottappuram) to Marine Drive as a two-day activity. Minister P A Mohammed Riyas had proposed one tourism project per panchayat.

An Adventure River Tourism circuit is being planned, connecting more districts, said Vijayakumar.

In the coming months, inspections will be conducted in the units that have applied for permission for adventure activities.

Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society will guide them to establish the units. Bhoothathankettu, Ezhattumukham, Kadambrayaru, Kumbalangi and Kadamakkudi are likely to be the adventure tourism spots for Kochi.

