Air India cancels flight to London from Kochi due to 'technical issues'

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Air India flight to London from Kochi airport with 182 passengers was cancelled at the last minute on Sunday after reporting technical issues.

Air India AI 149 flight which was about to depart today at 1:20 pm when the technical issues were reported. The flight will now depart only on Monday morning, a statement by Cochin International Airport Ltd said. All the 182 pax were shifted to hotels. The airport gave further explanation.

The flight arrived from London's Heathrow airport Sunday morning at 3:05 hours. The direct flights from Kochi to London resumed last Wednesday when an Air India Dreamliner AI150 landed at Kochi airport with 221 passengers on board.

Air India planned to start three direct flights from August 22 (today) to London on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. The direct flights to London come after the United Kingdom moved India from its Red to Amber list, a categorization facilitating international travel during Covid time.