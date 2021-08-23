STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NAAC team to visit Kalady Sanskrit varsity

Vice-Chancellor Dharmarajan Adat said the university is looking forward to the visit of the NAAC peer team. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 03:00 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) peer team will visit the Kalady Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University on Wednesday. The NAAC reassessment will be held over three days. Vice-Chancellor Dharmarajan Adat said the university is looking forward to the visit of the NAAC peer team. 

“Sree Sankaracharya Sanskrit University is the only varsity in Kerala to get an ‘A’ grade in the first cycle of accreditation. The visit, as a part of the second phase of accreditation will begin on August 25,” he said. In 2018, the University implemented the system of Outcome-Based Teaching, Learning and Evaluation (OBTLE) at the postgraduate level, becoming the first university in Kerala to introduce the system. 

“The reassessment and subsequent meetings and interactions between the NAAC delegation and university authorities will be held in adherence with Covid protocol and the pandemic-related guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission,” said the vice-chancellor.

