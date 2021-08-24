STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Keeping vectors in control

Experts claim that strengthening integrated vector management is important to keep vector-borne diseases in check

Published: 24th August 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Among vector-borne diseases, Malaria and lymphatic filariasis are the two main villains accounting for the highest mortality rate across the world. More than half the world’s population, including India’s, is at risk of at least one of these diseases. Strengthening vector control, improved surveillance and better coordination at community levels are essential to curb this. Experts also recommend strengthening Integrated Vector Management (IVM).

“Our primary strategic goal is to support the Centre in eliminating vector-borne diseases (VBDs) and expanding integrated vector-borne disease surveillance. We are also working with relevant government departments to accelerate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) elimination through the nationwide roll-out of triple-drug therapy (IDA – ivermectin, diethylcarbamazine, and albendazole). Screening and surveillance are key to preventing the reintroduction of lymphatic filariasis infection in large urban areas, which provide ideal breeding sites for the vectors,” said Dr Helen Jamet, deputy director (Vector Control, Malaria), Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. 

Community-level coordination is one of the key elements in tackling the menace of mosquitoes and their breeding. “We need to go back to basics — education and awareness about vector-borne diseases in communities that suffer due to them, urban planning to provide better drainage and water supply systems, removing garbage, proper sanitation and improved housing facilities can prevent vector breeding.

Agricultural approaches such as intermittent irrigation are useful too. We need more people trained to catch and analyse vectors so that we know what diseases are being transmitted and where,” said Dr Helen.Interventions including insecticidal bed nets, preventing stagnation, clearing debris from blocked gutters, cleaning vases and covering water storage containers can remove the breeding spots of mosquitoes that carry the viruses to an extent.

“We are concerned about epidemics like diseases including dengue, malaria, chikungunya, seasonal influenza, leptospirosis prevalent in particular geographic regions during monsoon and post-monsoon,” said Dr Helen.

The author, N K Ganguly, is a former Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research

What is IVM?
IVM is an approach by the World Health Organisation that encourages optimal use of resources for efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable vector control. This approach has been adopted by the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP) in India, a country where the occurrence of multiple overlapping vector-borne diseases provides a strong rationale for an integrated approach.

What can be done?
When the Zika virus outbreak happened, a major drive for creating a vaccine was launched. Zika virus is not new, it is a 45-year-old infection. But when cases peaked in Brazil and other countries, vaccination efforts were found to be economically non-viable. So, as of now, the major thrust will be towards vector control, surveillance in pregnant women and newborns. The vector management tools can be strengthened with the participation of the communities and the government.

Why should Kerala worry?
Kerala introduced the Aedes Albopictus mosquito. They are a very hardy vector that thrives in rubber plantations and date palm handis. Surveillance in pregnant women for Zika virus should be mandated. Measuring the head circumference of newborns is necessary to monitor anencephaly, where the foetus develops without a major part of the brain and skull during Zika infection.

Is Zika replacing dengue?
No. One of the very important things to note is that dengue and Zika were co-existing in Brazil. In India, there was a cross-immunity already existing in the population, thereby preventing an explosion of Zika virus transmission. But the claim has no scientific proof.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp