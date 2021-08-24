Kochi private hospitals pitch in for vaccinating people against Covid

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Private hospitals are now joining hands with Kochi’s local administration to vaccinate the maximum number of people in the shortest period.

As of now, compared to other equally crowded districts in Kerala, Ernakulam is far ahead, thanks to the dedicated healthcare workers and associated departments. The maximum number of private vaccination centres is also functional in Ernakulam (21) as of August 21, 2021.

According to the latest report, 81 per cent of the district’s population has taken the first dose of vaccination. Other districts ahead of Ernakulam are Wayanad (88%) and Pathanamthitta (84%). Both of them are, however, less populated as compared to Ernakulam.

Ernakulam stands fourth in the state (26%) along with Thiruvananthapuram when it comes to people who have taken both doses of the vaccine. Pathanamthitta (35%), Wayanad (30%), and Kasaragod (27%) are other districts topping the list.

Ernakulam has administered the most number of doses yet — 3,144,878.Thiruvananthapuram is second with 2,849,702 doses, and Kozhikode third with 2,249,961 jabs.

“Private hospitals have a decent stock of vaccines with them, which the district can mobilise. But we can’t force people to get paid shots from there. Those who can afford to pay for their vaccines should choose to do so, which will help more underprivileged people get free vaccination from government centres,” said Dr A M G Sivadas, nodal officer, vaccination.

The district administration and health department have permitted private hospitals to conduct vaccination drives, whereas the free vaccination centres close by 3pm or 4pm. Working professionals can also make use of the late-night facilities at private hospitals, mobile units, or camps.

“Our target is 30,30,000. Of that, nearly 23,60,000 people have received the first dose in the district. This comes to around 80 per cent. Only around seven lakh people have received both doses so far. We have reached 100 per cent in the 60 years category,” said the nodal officer.

The private hospitals in Ernakulam collectively have 3.85 lakh doses of Covishied, 5,919 doses of Covaxin and 359 doses of Sputnik ready. The public can avail of these vaccines without prior registration. The hospitals, which are part of the vaccination campaign, will share their details.

FOURTH IN DOUBLE DOSE

