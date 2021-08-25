Shining in stones

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Be it daily wear or to flaunt your grand occasionwear, oxidised silver and gold jewellery are a favourite for many. But Priyanka N Krishnan noticed that these collections came either as traditional designs or light jewellery that goes with casual wear, but there was no in-between. This is how the Changanassery-native decided to start her online jewellery brand, which features collections made from natural stones that go well with any outfit and keeps it classy and chic.

For all the jewellery hoarders out there, Adore by Priyanka is a fine option to consider. These unique designs are made by artisans who have been honing their craft for years. “While starting Adore, silver and gold were the only options available when it comes to contemporary jewellery. Natural stone collections didn’t have much spotlight on it. I wanted the jewellery to go with any outfit without losing its naturality and that is why I went with natural stones,” says Priyanka.

Chokers, long chains, bracelets, bangles, earrings, studs, finger rings and almost every piece of jewellery falls under Adore’s offerings. Contemporary, raw stone, handmade, druzy stone, Kundan bridal jewellery stone, etc are the categories available. “In contemporary collections, only a few stones would be embedded in geometric shaped designs. Designs for casuals are subtle and minimal,” adds Priyanka.

70 per cent of Adore’s collections are made of natural stones. “Not many favour irregular natural stones. So we introduced the man-made stone collections,” says Priyanka. Glass stones, gemstones- quartz, amethyst, and citrine, Agate, Druzy are some of the natural stones used in Adore’s collections. “Since natural stones don’t have many colour options, some stones are dyed. A lengthy process is followed to make sure that the colour doesn’t fade away over time,” adds Priyanka.

Priced between Rs 90 to Rs 3000

Instagram: adorebypriyanka