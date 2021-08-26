Kerala reopens village life experience tour packages

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In order to give momentum to the tourism sector which is gradually bouncing back from the pandemic-induced slump, the Responsible Tourism Mission (RTM) under the tourism department has decided to resume the village life experience packages. The RTM is now all set to usher in travellers in villages across the state.

All the stakeholders involved in the packages, including the family members of the stakeholders who are 18 or above, were vaccinated ahead of the reopening of the sector, said K Rupesh Kumar, RTM state coordinator. The resumption of village tour packages is a follow-up to the undertaking given by Tourism Minister P Mohamed Riyas, who announced the first phase of the opening of the sector after visiting the destinations in Kottayam last week.

As part of the village tourism experiences, tourists will be taken to various destinations and introduced to village vocations like weaving coconut leaves, mat weaving, different types of traditional village fishing techniques and toddy tapping. Besides, visitors will be provided the chance of taking selfies from coconut trees. This will ensure an additional income for the stakeholders by giving visitors a first-hand experience as well as reaping the market potential of their vocations.