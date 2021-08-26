Main accused in Manjapra murder held

By Express News Service

The key accused in the murder of a youth at Manjapra near Kalady, following a brawl over playing cards, was arrested by the police on Wednesday. The incident that took the life of Sumesh happened last Friday. Saju, 42, of Oopadan house, Manjapra, was arrested following a manhunt launched by the Kalady police.

Sumesh and five others, including Saju, were playing cards on eve of Thiruvonam. A clash erupted following a dispute and Sumesh was injured severely. The five-member gang abandoned him near a shop in Manjapra market. Later, Sumesh succumbed to his injuries. The police said an injury to the back of the head caused his death.