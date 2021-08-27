A hub for your opinions 

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noo-gah!, a micro-video app launched by father-daughter duo Sanjai and Nakshatra, is an opinion hub that airs public’s thoughts and opinions

Published: 27th August 2021 02:24 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Social media plays a vital role in all our lives today, and its increasing influence has created a complete, virtual and private world within its ambit. Lately, the pandemic has amplified its already increasing influence. Realising the rise in social media users and how rapidly information is creating reverberating effects in society, a father-daughter duo has come up with a platform to air  public’s thoughts and opinions. 

“Noo-gah! aims to harness the power of opinions. There are approximately 8 billion people in this world, and every voice and opinion holds value. The app is an opinion hub where users can exchange viewpoints and dialogues with global audience. Unlike other social media platforms, Noo-gah! is a neutral space solely dedicated to showcasing people’s opinions.” says Sanjai Velayudhan, co-founder.But how did noo-gah! came into being? It is the product of a veteran strategist’s 23-year diverse experience and a dynamic GEN Z, 20-year-old, design student’s brainstorming.

Nakshatra, co-founder and Sanjai’s daughter, is no stranger to the impact of social media and the way it affects the world. Being a Gen Z herself, she firmly believes that the youth is instrumental to change. 
“I think that young minds are malleable, and only they can break age-old barriers!” she said. Supporting the idea, she joined noo-gah! with the vision to provide a streamlined forum for the ones who aspire change. “Though she lacks work experience, she makes it up with her emotional intelligence. She is a passionate photographer, sculptress and active weight training enthusiast,” said her father.

The app is taking toddler steps in the market as it was launched only 20 days ago. “We have a good response, but it is too early to comment on the download number,” said Sanjai. The duo has plans to expand their solution to other Asia-Pacific countries, only after setting a strong base in India and the Middle East.

“Currently, we have a small core leadership team which we will gradually expand with experts from technology and digital marketing domains. In the long-run, we aspire to be one of the most influential social media platforms people turn to when they want to have invigorating discussions,” says Sanjai.

Comments





