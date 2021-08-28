Kochi Metro rebuilds Milma drive-in parlour

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Much to the happiness of food buffs in Kochi, Milma is all set to launch its refurbished ‘drive-in-parlour’ at Tripunithura SN Junction on Saturday. As part of Phase 1A extension of Kochi Metro Rail, 21 cents of Milma’s dairy campus including the old drive-in parlour and the main entrance was given to Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for constructing SN Junction metro station. Upon direction of the state government, KMRL has reconstructed the parlour and entrance for Milma.

“KMRL has rebuilt the drive-in-parlour and main entrance as part of the agreement made while giving our land for metro expansion. We have also installed a ‘walk-in cooler cum freezer’ facility with a 3,000 litre capacity in our refurbished parlour. It’s a first-of-its-kind facility among the Milma parlours across Kerala. Though we are starting as a 6am to 9pm service due to Covid restrictions, the facility will function 24x7 soon. Customers will be able to purchase all varieties of Milma products from our parlour,” said John Theruvath, chairman, Milma Ernakulam Region.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan will inaugurate the new parlour and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden will open the refurbished entrance. Ernakulam district panchayat president Ullas Thomas will launch the ‘walk-in-cooler-cum-freezer’ facility. Tripunithur MLA K Babu, Kochi Metro Rail MD Loknath Behra, Dairy Development Director Mini Raveendradas and Thrikkakara municipality chairperson Rema Santhosh will speak on the occasion.

DEMAND FOR BRANDING SN JUNCTION STATION

Milma officials are also demanding the company’s name to be included with the upcoming metro station at SN Junction. “While contributing a major portion of our campus, we received a few promises from the government. Along with the reconstruction of structures like parlour and main entrance, the government has also assured to name SN Junction station as Milma SN Junction.

We are hoping that an official announcement on the same will be made soon,” said John Theruvath, chairman, Milma Ernakulam region. Currently, Kochi metro is tendering semi-naming rights to private entities across the 22 stations in the Aluva-Petta stretch as a source of revenue generation.