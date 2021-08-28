STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Poetry with beats

Rapper Rakz Radiant has been creating music since 2016. His lyrics provide an insight into his thoughts and an honest reflection of the society

Published: 28th August 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam rapper Radha Krishnan, popularly known as Rakz Radiant, has been creating music as an expression of his thoughts. The youngster in his 20s has created his own niche in the Kerala hip-hop circle by releasing more than 50 tracks on his YouTube channel since his debut in 2016. Rakz pens rap lyrics or ‘bars’ on political-social issues and observe them as a social responsibility. For him, rap music is the voice of society to express the views and plights of the common man.

Rakz says rap music is not just a time pass or a fun ride. “We write poetry in simple words to create songs with beats. It is sad to see some people stamp us as a social nuisance from our looks. To society, I say listen to their lyrics and then judge us. They contain the raw truths we observe in the society,” says Rakz, who is also part of the Malayalam rap collective, ‘Kala Man’.

According to him, there is a growth in rap music in Kerala and the Kochi-based rap group Street Academics, artists like Achayanz, Thirumali boosted the music style. Rakz says creating music with Kerala’s traditional music styles will increase the acceptance of the genre. “A Malayali might connect more with Malayalam bars. So, we could experiment with chenda and idaykka to create new beats. Also, for rappers, the music takes birth according to his or her mood,” he says. 

His dedication and love towards rap music were obvious in his song SSS (South Size Samskaram) that talks about what rap music is and its culture and ideology. Though the song was released two years ago, it was one of the hit tracks of the artist, a Thiruvananthapuram native. 

Since 2016, he has been releasing an annual series called ‘Vibes’ on his birthday. “It is like a roundup of the past year. I released a peppy number Vibes 22 Chill Aane last year, as 2019 was a pleasant time. But Vibes 23, as the year was a nightmare for all of us, was full of grief. The ‘Explicit’ track is filled with sadness and angst,” says the rapper. 

The young musician is bold in his music approaches. “I split my name Rakz Radiant as two individuals. Rakz is an artist who features bright and peppy music for the audience. While Radiant is the one who raises his voice on the dark side of society. Nale Aaru, a track about the death and investigation of two girls in Valayar last year was a question on social injustice done to the family. The death of Uthara who was killed by her husband through a snake bite was also themed for another track that originated under Radiant,” he adds. 
Instagram @rakzradiant

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp