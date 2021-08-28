Popees to open 100 new stores

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Popees Baby Care Products, the children’s clothing brands with manufacturing units at Tiruvali in Malappuram, Bengaluru, and Tirupur, plans to expand its retail presence across south India through own and franchisee model outlets and open its first overseas stores in the UK, in London and Manchester.

Currently, Popees has 32 exclusive outlets in south India in addition to thousands of multi brand outlets, said Shaju Thomas, managing director.

“Of these 32 outlets, we opened 25 since the Covid outbreak and despite the lingering pandemic, the performance and prospects of these outlets were really promising which made us look into retail expansion,” he said.

“We want to take the number of exclusive outlets to cross 100 this year and expand it across India in five years. At present, the brand’s export figures contribute only around five to eight per cent of its last year’s annual sales of `134 crores. We would like to increase this share as well in the coming years while we target the sales to cross `200 crores this year. We also strive for a paradigm shift in the business model,” he said.