Contractor held for duping house owner of Rs 43 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A building contractor was arrested by police for duping a person to the tune ofRs 43 lakh after presenting details of inflated square feet area constructed for a house and claiming additional money.

Police said the arrested was Brigosh Gopalakrishnan, 41, of Thrissur who runs an organisation called Carrion Bilta Associates. 

It was based on a complaint lodged by house owner identified as Anil Kumar of Paravoor that police launched a probe into the fraud committed by the builder. As per the complaint, Brigosh took the contract to construct a new house for Anil Kumar claiming that he was a government certified builder. 
After completing the construction of the house, Brigosh submitted a bill claiming the total built up area as 5,000 sq ft and collected an amount of Rs 1.14 crore. 

However, suspecting foul play, the owner brought another expert to measure the building and found the built-up area to be only 4350 sq ft. Following this, the owner approached the police with a complaint. Brigosh was nabbed from Bengaluru by a special police team formed as per the direction of Ernakulam rural police chief K Karthick.

