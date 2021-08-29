Police recover two rented luxury cars smuggled to TN

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Two luxury vehicles, hired by a Palluruthy resident which were smuggled to Tamil Nadu, were recovered by a police team on Saturday. The Kochi City police registered a case after Bijin, owner of the vehicles, lodged a complaint, alleging that his two vehicles which were taken on rent had not returned.

Subsequently, on the special instructions of DIG K P Philip and DCP Aishwarya Dongre, the police team seized an Innova car from the border of Kutta police station in Tamil Nadu.

When the police spotted the car, the occupants of the vehicle were speeding, and the police chased the party and forcibly seized the On the instructions of Kochi City Police ACP Y Nizamuddin, the police party went to Chengalpet in Tamil Nadu to search for the second vehicle and found that the vehicle was running by fixing boards which read Anti Crime and Human Rights Council of India.

The police team then chased the cars and seized. Further investigations are under way to nab the accused in the case, Mohammad Rafi, a native of Vadanapilly. It is learned that the accused had rented cars from various places in Kerala and taken them to Tamil Nadu and mortgaged them, said police.

