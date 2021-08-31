Break the limit

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram native, Ansi Kabeer has been crowned Miss South India 2021. The prestigious beauty pageant competition organised by Pegasus Global Pvt Ltd last week had a total of 14 contestants from five South Indian states. For the former Miss Kerala 2019, the recent win is a step towards more national and international pageants.

“The Miss South India 2021 contest was a tough fight, as all the participants were equally deserving. During our grooming sessions, I noticed that each of them was well-informed on various topics, so I was confused about who will win the title. To my luck, it came to me. I believe my former pageantry experiences served as an upper hand in answering the questions and performing the tasks confidently,” says Ansi.

Ansi ventured into modelling three years ago and ever since for her contests are a platform to explore herself. “I started off in 2018 with a Malayalam magazine’s beauty pageant, there I was eliminated at the first round itself. Instead of giving up, I took part in similar contests and groomed myself. I come from an orthodox Muslim family. I started getting positive responses after I won the Miss Kerala title. Through the beauty pageants, I expect to make society realise that a woman has dreams and shouldn’t be confined to the concept of marriage,” says Ansi.

Ansi likes to address the competitions as pageants only. “I think the term ‘beauty’ is unnecessary, as there are no criteria to measure the beauty of a woman. Real beauty is one’s personality and skills,” she adds.

Instagram: @ansi_kabeer

DIET AND EXERCISE, A MUST

For Ansi her healthy lifestyle was a boon during the beauty contest. “I only fill 80 per cent of my stomach while eating. For competitions, we should have a healthy and fit body. Two weeks before the competition, I made sure that I followed a balanced diet,” says Ansi.

A word for modelling aspirants

You have to step out of your comfort zone. You might fail but it shouldn’t bring your self-esteem down. Also, while taking part in pageants check the history of the organisers, authenticity of the contest and try to contact former pageantry winners as we will be grateful to help you find the right choices.