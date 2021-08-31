STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Nutrition for your health and wellness

Aiming for a Suposhit Bharat (malnutrition-free India), the central government has been observing September as nutrition month to create awareness about the right food to eat for your overall health

Published: 31st August 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malnutrition is quite common among pregnant women, infants, children, and adolescents. The imbalance of nutrients can cause two types of malnutrition cases- undernutrition and obesity. People often connect malnutrition with just undernutrition, in urban areas the most common problem that is found among the adult population is obesity. Intake of high carbohydrates, fat and calorie-dense food can cause malnutrition.

“In the recent National Family Health Survey conducted in Kerala, women aged between 15 to 59 years, 40 per cent of the urban population comes under the obese category and in rural areas, the figure is 36 per cent. In men, 40 per cent under obese in urban areas, and 33 per cent in rural areas. Underweight is found common in 9.7 per cent of the urban population and 10.4 per cent in rural areas,” says Uma Kalyani, registered dietitian and yoga trainer.

In both the areas, the number of people reported under obese and undernutrition category is kind of close. Cases of obesity is common in urban areas, due to the consumption of fast, high-calorie food and lack of physical exercise. “In rural areas, the figures are on the rise may be due to the intake of carbohydrate-rich grain food., and low intake of vegetables. In general, Keralites prefer rice, and the quantity taken will always be more than the veggies. Absence of essential nutrients from vegetables, and intake of more carbohydrates ultimately will lead to obesity/overweight,” adds Uma.

Following a healthy plate is essential for a balanced diet. Filling half of the plate with veggies and the quarter platewith whole grains can help one achieve a balanced amount of nutrients. “In earlier days, rice consumption was more, but that didn’t cause obesity as people were more engaged in physical activities, with today’s lifestyle coupled with the same eating style can pave way for several health conditions. It is vital to follow a healthy plate diet,” says Uma.

Get the basics right
A proper food pattern has to be followed right from the infant stage. This year as part of nutrition month, the central government has announced to conduct a drive for the identification of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM), commonly found in kids under 5 years. In the first six months, mothers should do exclusive breastfeeding. During weaning, gradually one can add liquid diet, semi-solid,. slowly to solid items as well. “By the age of 1, kids should be encouraged to have adult-like food for three times in a day. In addition, continue breastfeeding till 2 years of age. This can help infants have the required amount of weight according to their age,” shares Uma.

Food groups
Irrespective of age it is important to include 5 food groups in your diet to tackle the cases of malnutrition. The diet should be inclusive of carbohydrates, protein ( pulses, dal, non-veg), consume fruits and also add coloured vegetables, Milk and milk products and lastly, minimal intake of sugar and fat.

Mindful consumption
Food has to be consumed to nourish both body and mind. “Mindful eating is a training process for the mind,” adds Uma. Being cautious doesn’t have to be imposing strict rules on oneself. “When we eat, make sure to use all the five senses. Feel the texture of the food, smell the aroma, adding colour veggies makes the diet appealing to eyes, and chew the food at least 10 to 12 times to enable proper digestion and to prevent over-eating. By doing so, by being present at the moment, we will be able to understand if the diet was adequate or not, which will help us to avoid unnecessary snacking.

Yoga and nutrition
This year, yoga is also added along with nutrition. “There are people who consume mindlessly when stressed or bored. Avoid emotional eating. Indulging in yoga or other meditative practice can help one find calmness and declutter the mind, which can bring in awareness and find solutions to the root cause of stress, rather than eating to distract,” says Uma.

Uma Kalyani
Registered Dietitian and Yoga Trainer,Founder and Director of Umasnutriyoga, Thiruvananthapuram

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The spike protein is used by the SARS-CoV-2 virus to infect and enter human cells, and most vaccines target this region. (File photo | Shriram BN)
New Covid variant C.1.2 may be more infectious, evade vaccine protection: Study
The death curve started defying case curve since June when decentralised  death reporting came into existence
High number of daily Covid deaths in Kerala raises doubts of under-reporting
A worker disinfecting a class room in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Students will not be compelled to come to school for classes, Tamil Nadu govt tells HC
Bilingual affair: Kerala woman enters India Book of Records for writing unique novel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Did anything change in Afghanistan in 20 years? Last US troops fly out, Taliban stays
Visuals from the spot showed that the car's front was left completely mangled and one of the wheels had been tossed in the air. (Photo | Ashishkrisna HP, EPS)
Speeding Audi rams into footpath in Bengaluru's Koramangala, DMK MLA's son among seven dead
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp