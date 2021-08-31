Retired top cop Loknath Behera takes charge as Kochi Metro MD

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After his stint with the Kerala government as the state police chief, Loknath Behera will begin his new innings as the managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL). He officially took charge on Monday as per the government order issued on August 27. His appointment is for three years.

K R Jyothilal, principal secretary (transport), who was given the additional charge as the MD, handed over the charges to Behera officially in Thiruvananathapuram. Behera is the sixth MD of KMRL and will assume office on Tuesday. Behera, a native of Berhampur in Odisha, had served and retired as the director-general of police (DGP) of the Kerala Police. He was the former director of vigilance in the state.

He had served 16 years in CBI and NIA and was also a founder member of NIA. Behera joined the service as the ASP in Alappuzha and served as ACP (Kochi city), SP (Kannur), commandant of KAP-4 Battalion, commissioner (Kochi city), IG (police HQ), ADGP (modernisation), DGP (prisons) and DGP (Fire and Rescue Services).

He has also received several awards and recognitions including the President’s police medals for meritorious and distinguished services. In an official press release issued here, KMRL authorities said Behera will lead company’s vision and is expected to achieve larger milestones in the coming years.