Blockchain startup enters Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kingspin Technology Services, a Malayali driven UAE based blockchain start-up, is expanding its wings in Kerala by setting up an offshore delivery centre in Kochi. The company focuses on digital transformation technologies such as data science and IoT and is recognised by Startup India and Kerala Start-up Mission.

“We plan to expand our services around India within the next year. We plan to optimise the blockchain technology applications towards societal benefits. However, the use of blockchain in business cases such as to save real estate documents digitally will only take off once our appeal to the government to legalise it gets a green flag. When we came to India, it was difficult to be accepted at first. But in the past two years, the usage of technology and its exposure has been rising. As of now, most of our customer base is in UAE and the US,” said Azif Ali, CEO of Kingspin Technology Services.

He said in the initial stage the company will employ 70 people. Within six months they plan to have 100 employees. “ We will be hiring more freshers as there are not many people with experience in blockchain technology in the country,” he said.