Man who hit wife with hammer lands in police net

A quarrel between him and his wife erupted on November 11 over turning off the camera.  Suma sustained a severe injury to her head.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 42-year-old man, who had been on the run after hitting his estranged wife on the head with a hammer, following an argument over turning off the CCTV camera in her room, was arrested when he arrived in the city to meet his lawyer.

Rajesh, of Vettumthara, Parayakadu and wife Suma had been staying together in the same house at Parayakadu near Vadakkekara, despite having decided to seek legal separation. Rajesh, an electrician, installed CCTV cameras inside the house.

A quarrel between him and his wife erupted on November 11 over turning off the camera.  Suma sustained a severe injury to her head. Interestingly, Rajesh took her to a private Medical College at Chalaka before fleeing the scene. The divorce petition filed by Rajesh and his wife Suma is pending before the court.
He had been holed up in his hideout at Kozhikode, police said.

On receiving a tip-off on Rajesh’s impending visit to the city for discussing the case with his lawyer, a police team headed M K Murali, SHO, Vadakkekara police station, lay in wait for him. The police picked up Rajesh on Tuesday. He was later remanded in judicial custody.

Suma, who has since been discharged from the hospital, is now at her house at Vennala. The couple’s lone son is with her. Meanwhile, Kerala Women’s Commission intervened in the case, following a complaint lodged by Suma alleging that police have not registered an attempt to murder case against Rajesh. The commission has directed the district Rural police chief to file a report in this regard within a week

