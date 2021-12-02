Models’ death: Police plan to file fresh cases against Syju, friends

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team, which arrested 41-year-old Syju Thankachan for allegedly causing the car accident in which three persons including two promising models died, is planning to register a fresh case for organising rave parties based on videos retrieved from his mobile phone. The investigation team also found pornographic videos from the phone which may attract a case under the IT Act.

The police have sought legal advice whether a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act can be registered against Syju and people who were seen abusing drugs in the videos. The police, as part of the probe into the death of Miss South India Ansi Kabeer, Miss Kerala 2019 first runner-up Anjana Sajan and Thrissur native Mohammad Ashiq, had seized Syju’s mobile phone.

He was arrested for chasing the car in which the deceased were travelling while returning from a night party in the wee hours of November 1. The police say Syju wanted the models to stay back in Kochi with a wrong intention.